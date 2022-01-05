Feast your eyes on Samsung’s glorious new curved 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark monitor

PC gaming is one of the bigger markets to take center stage at CES 2022, and this year’s showcase is going all-out. Taking about as unorthodox of an approach as can be, Samsung is looking to turn some heads by showing its upcoming Odyssey Ark monitor. Delivering a 55-inch mini-LED panel, things get even more interesting thanks to a rotating mount that can turn this UltraWide into a portrait display for productivity or play. Head below for all of the details.

Samsung unveils wildly unique Odyssey Ark monitor

The first thing that may catch your eye on the new Samsung Odyssey Ark is the monitor’s curved design. Its 55-inch panel display features mini-LED technology to deliver what will likely be quite the high-end gaming experience. Other specs like refresh rate, latency, and I/O are privy only to Samsung’s ears right now.

The biggest trick of the upcoming release has to be the included monitor mount, which allows the Samsung Odyssey Ark to rotate into a portrait orientation. That’s right. You can take all 55 inches of glorious display and turn the UltraWide form-factor into an upright position. The overhead shot really showcases just how drastic of a curve Samsung is looking to implement, as well as a first look at the companion dial controller.

The press images that Samsung provided really don’t do it justice, though YouTuber Tim Schofield has kindly tweeted some in-person photos that really showcase just how unique and utterly mind-blowing the upcoming release is.

Here is a first look at the INSANE Odyssey Ark from @Samsung! This is a curved 55" 4K Monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio… Can do some serious gaming/multitasking on this! #ces #samsung pic.twitter.com/Y82hbeY9gg — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) January 5, 2022

As of now, Samsung has yet to clue gamers in on just how much all of the snazzy tech inside its Odyssey Ark monitor is going to cost. Let alone any real specifics on when we’ll actually see the battlestation upgrade released. Samsung is noting a launch sometime in the second half of the year, though there’s no telling if that target sticks.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even with very little information out about the Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor, it’s hard not to be impressed. The form-factor alone is enough to get gamers excited, let alone the inclusion of high-end technology like a mini-LED panel. Something like this seems like a concept product that a company would unveil well ahead of any release, but the fact that Samsung is showing it off in person seems like we’ll hopefully all have a chance to buy one of these at some point down the road. Well, that is if the price isn’t as astronomical as all of the tech packed into the actual monitor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!