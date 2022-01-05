Score a prev-gen. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Amazon low of $280 (Save $150)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Save now $280

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $430, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, is the best since September, and matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $340 for the comparable Galaxy Watch 4 model. As the now previous-generation wearable from Samsung, Galaxy Watch 3 arrives with a 45mm circular OLED display and rotating bezel. Compared to the newer model, you’re looking at more stylish leather straps to pair with the 2-day battery life. You’ll be able to monitor heart rate, SPO2, VO2 Max, and even take ECG readings. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Stepping down from a more full-featured smartwatch to a fitness tracker is a great way to save some cash, and Fitbit Charge 5 is just the solution we’d reccomend. Delivering the brand’s latest workout and health companion, you’re looking at a $150 price tag alongside the ability to monitor all sorts of exercise goals, heart rate, sleep, and more.

Android owners hoping to score a new wearable to help with New Year’s resolutions and the like are in luck, as we’re seeing quite a few different offerings also up for grabs and on sale this week. Most notably, the TicWatch Pro 3 is down to $240, which arrives with promised support for Wear OS 3 alongside plenty of other notable features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s Galaxy S Pen Pro outfits your Fold 3 5G...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go delivers 12-hour battery a...
Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $60 o...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 45W PowerPort III Pod $19...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
UGG adds new markdowns up to 50% off during its New Yea...
Show More Comments