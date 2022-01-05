Score a prev-gen. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Amazon low of $280 (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $430, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, is the best since September, and matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $340 for the comparable Galaxy Watch 4 model. As the now previous-generation wearable from Samsung, Galaxy Watch 3 arrives with a 45mm circular OLED display and rotating bezel. Compared to the newer model, you’re looking at more stylish leather straps to pair with the 2-day battery life. You’ll be able to monitor heart rate, SPO2, VO2 Max, and even take ECG readings. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Stepping down from a more full-featured smartwatch to a fitness tracker is a great way to save some cash, and Fitbit Charge 5 is just the solution we’d reccomend. Delivering the brand’s latest workout and health companion, you’re looking at a $150 price tag alongside the ability to monitor all sorts of exercise goals, heart rate, sleep, and more.

Android owners hoping to score a new wearable to help with New Year’s resolutions and the like are in luck, as we’re seeing quite a few different offerings also up for grabs and on sale this week. Most notably, the TicWatch Pro 3 is down to $240, which arrives with promised support for Wear OS 3 alongside plenty of other notable features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

