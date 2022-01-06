Arlo Essential Indoor 1080p Camera sees first discount to $78.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $78.49 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the very first notable discounts since launching last year, with today’s offer saving you 22% and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a standalone smart home security camera that pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi, Arlo Essential sports an indoor design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view. Alongside a built-in siren, there’s two-way talk capabilities as well as support for both Alexa and Google Asssitant. Night vision, motion alerts, and a unique automated privacy shield round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem, and you can get more details down below.

If integration with Arlo’s smart home security stable isn’t that big of a draw, going with something like the more afforable Wyze Cam V3 is worth considering instead. This offering arrives with a simialr indoor and standalone design, sporting much of the same 1080p recording and voice assistant features, too. It just so happens to have a lower $36 price tag.

Speaking of Arlo, the brand just showcased its latest and greatest at CES 2022 this week. Delivering its first smart home security system, Arlo is taking a unique approach by packing as much tech into its upcoming six-in-one sensors as possible while pledging support for the Matter smart home ecosystem. Launching sometime later this year, our launch coverage details everything you need to know in the meantime.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision.

