Arlo’s new smart home security system has versatile six-in-one sensors, joins Matter alliance

Launching for CES 2022, Arlo today is announcing the latest addition to its portfolio of smart home security offerings. Arrving as its very first DIY smart security system, Arlo’s new unveil delivers a unique take on the market with some of the most capable sensors out there. That’s alongside the announcement of Matter support from Arlo going forward.

While not the first smart home security system to be announced by Arlo, this new model dropping at CES 2022 will be the first one to actually ship. In what seems like a natural progression for the company and its stable of smart home cameras, this new unveil from Arlo looks to finally plant the company in the DIY home security market.

The most notable aspect of the system by far has to be the all-in-one sensors, which are some of the most capable solutions on the market. Still packed into a compact design that measures just 1.1 inches wide, these battery-powered multi-sensors arrive with the ability to keep tabs on all the happenings of your home. Including the standards of temperature, motion, and light, Arlo is stepping up its security system to also monitor when a door or window is opened, tilt, and even some more unique things like water leaks and the ability to listen for for smoke and CO alarms.

Each of these sensors will pair to the smart security system’s hub, which serves as the brain’s behind Arlo’s new operation. Alongside actually connecting to the sensors, there’s a built-in iron as well as a smoke and CO alarm sensor with a streamlined design that integrated a backlit keypad. NFC rounds out the package for arming or disarming the system.

As of now, there’s some pretty big ifs attached to the Arlo smart security system. Aside from price, which is missing as of now, details on just what standards the package will support are up in the air – Arlo has a pretty solid track record for integrating with everything from HomeKit to Alexa and Assistant for its cameras and past releases. All of this is likely to be cleared up closer to launch sometime later this year.

Alongside the hardware unveil of its new smart security system, Arlo is also announcing that the company is officially stepping into the ring to help develop the Matter platform. While currently delayed until an open-ended 2022 timeframe, the new standard has been gaining more and more traction as of late with big players like Apple, Google, Philips Hue, and more leveraging their weight to build out the open source smart home standard. Now the folks at Arlo are helping out.

There’s a good chance that the official launch of the Arlo smart security system will coincide with the debut of Matter later this year, and that’s why the connectivity details of the system are lacking.

