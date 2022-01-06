Smartphone Accessories: 24W waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker $20 (50% off), more

Soundbest (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oraolo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. SImply use the code HNV3D8ZZ at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable speaker offers Bluetooth 5.0 technology and features a 24W dual speaker configuration. It also offers an impact drop protection of up to three feet and IPX5 water-resistance ensures that your speaker works rain or shine. On top of that, it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, meaning it’s ready to go all day before needing to be plugged in.

Bluetooth Speakers-The M91 Bluetooth speaker uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and the latest Bluetooth ATS chip, Connecting over Bluetooth in seconds to iPhone, iPad, Smart-phones, Tablets, Windows, and other Bluetooth devices. It can ensure the most perfect sound quality transmission in a barrier-free environment, guarantee no distortion and no delay in playback. Wireless Speaker-M91 Bluetooth speakers are designed with a 24W dual speaker configuration with loud stereo sound output devices that can play perfectly without distortion even at maximum volume. The latest stereo driver can ensure more accurate bass and midrange. The perfect sound quality makes the M91 Bluetooth speaker ideal for indoor Outdoor travel.it will bring you unprecedented listening experience.

