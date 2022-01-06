Bowflex 5.1s adjustable steel weight bench now starting from $219 (Reg. up to $349)

Amazon is offering the Bowflex 5.1s Series Weight Bench at $249 shipped. Costco members can lock it in for $219 shipped. Regularly up to $349 at Amazon, today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked at Costco and the second-best offer from Amazon outside of the Black Friday discounts. This is the top of the line model in the series with up to $130 in savings and a storable, fold-up design to save space when needed. The 5.1s provides up to six positions (decline, flat, 30-, 45-, 60-, and 90-degrees) as well as a 600-pound load capacity. You’re also looking at a “heavy-duty” steel construction throughout. More details below.

If the higher-end design on the Bowflex model isn’t doing it for you, check out the Marcy Multi-Position Workout Utility Bench. This one sells for $63.50 shipped at Amazon and also provides a similar six-position setup alongside a powder-coated steel frame and “high-density” foam padding.

Alongs with these yoga deals to refresh your kit for the new year, we are also tracking some solid offers on the popular CAP weightlifting and home workout gear. You’ll find deadlift bars, ab rollers, and more starting from $10 Prime shipped to supplement your growing home gym setup. Head over to our sports and fitness hub for even more deals.

More on the Bowflex 5.1s Series Weight Bench:

Top of the line Bowflex weight bench

Easy button, click, lift and go process to stow bench and save space when not in use

Adjusts to 6 positions for versatility: decline, flat, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°

Comes standard with a removable leg hold down brace for added decline position support

600 lb. load capacity

