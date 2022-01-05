Refresh your yoga gear from $11.50: Gaiam mats, kits, exercise balls, more up to 35% off

Amazon is now offering the Gaiam Print Yoga Mat from $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22, this is 35% off the going rate, within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Described as “durable, yet extremely lightweight exercise yoga mats,” they feature a sticky non-slip texture as well as non-toxic materials. It measures out at 68- by 24-inches at 4mm in thickness with each purchase also “including a free bonus downloadable yoga workout to help get you started.” And you’ll find some of the thicker options on sale down below along with some other yoga gear to take you on your 2022 fitness journey.

We just spotted a host of CAP weights and fitness gear at up to 25% off as well as a 1-year low on the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical. But if you’re looking for something to keep you on track, checkout these new all-time lows on Fitbit’s latest Charge 5 with ECG monitoring. Now available with $70 in savings, this is a great time to pick up some high-tech fitness companions to help you meet your 2022 goals.

LIGHTWEIGHT YOGA MAT: These durable, yet extremely lightweight exercise yoga mats give you just the right amount of cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine

STICKY NON-SLIP TEXTURE: Yoga mat features a textured sticky non-slip surface for excellent traction and superior grip and a stylish design to keep you motivated and focused

NON-TOXIC & 6P FREE – PVC yoga mat is a healthier choice for you and the planet

