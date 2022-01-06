eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video hits $240 (Save $80), more from $47

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $239.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY8861 at checkout. Saving you $80 from the usual $320 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before all the way back in March of 2021. This is also $30 under our previous mention. If 2022 is finally the year you invest in some added smart home security, this eufyCam system is up to the task. Each of the 2C Pro cameras pack 1080p recording and weather-resistant designs for setting up outside. On top of 180-day battery life, you’re also looking at the notable inclusion of HomeKit Secure Video support for integrating with the rest of your Siri setup. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look, but then head below for more eufy camera deals from $47.

Other notable eufy smart security cameras:

For something a bit more standalone, this morning saw the very first discount go live on the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. Arriving with 1080p recording, this Assistant-enabled offering packs a unique privacy shield feature and more. That’s all made even better thanks to a discount to $78.50.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!