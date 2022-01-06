Govee’s recently-released Wi-Fi smart air purifier plummets to new low at $45 (50% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Air Purifier for $44.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this air purifier launched in November at $110 though it’s gone for $90 for the past month or so. Today’s deal, however, saves an additional 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this recent release. Designed around smart connectivity, this air purifier features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allowing you to adjust purification settings, timers, schedules, fan speeds, and more. On top of that it also ties in with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT for automations. When it comes to purification, this setup offers H13 HEPA filtration and removes “up to 99.97%” of “potential air pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.” Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

When it comes to air purifiers, it’s hard to beat the value found above. You’d have to opt for a lesser-known brand in order to score one in the $25 range on Amazon, so do keep that in mind. However, if you’re just trying to keep the air in a room circulating, this Amazon Basics 3-speed fan is available for $16 right now and is well worth considering adding to your home.

Speaking of keeping things clean, did you see the Purell deals that we found yesterday? Right now up to 20% off is available at Amazon which marks some notable discounts on flu season essentials. Multi-packs, travel size, and more is on sale right now so be sure to check out our roundup for deals from $13 and the best ways to save.

More on the Govee Smart Air Purifier:

H13 HEPA Filter: The Air Purifiers for bedroom reduce up to 99.97% potential air pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. Purchase replacement filters by searching “B09CGK9LVD” on Amazon. Its’ recommended to replace the filter every 6-8 months.

High Performance: With a 360° air intake, the air purifier H7121 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 120 CFM. The air of an entire 452ft²/42㎡ room can be changed every 30 minutes and and can purify your 258 square-feet space 5x times an hour.

4 Fan Speeds: Govee Air Purifiers feature sleep mode, low, medium, and high fan speeds to fit your air purifying needs. Adjust fan speed with the app or directly on the control panel. Certified with ETL、FCC、CARB、CA65, safe for your family.

