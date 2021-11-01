All-new Govee Smart Air Purifier refreshes a 452-square-foot room ‘in 30 minutes,’ more

Govee has been firing on all cylinders over the last several months with a new space heater, RGB floor lamp, wall sconces, and more. Well, it’s clearly not finished yet as it has now unleashed the new Govee Smart Air Purifier. It can be controlled using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it operable even when you aren’t connected to a network. When you don’t have the Govee Home app at your fingertips, the new Govee Smart Air Purifier can also be tweaked using Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Continue reading to learn more.

Govee Smart Air Purifier emits just 24 decibels of noise in sleep mode

The latest from Govee comes in the form of a new Smart Air Purifier. It features a 360-degree air intake design that’s able to replace the air in a 452-square-foot room “in 30 minutes.” While it works in larger spaces, the new Govee Smart Air Purifier is said to work best in 258-square-foot rooms.

There are four fan speeds in this model: low, medium, high, and a dedicated sleep mode. In this mode, Govee’s new Smart Air Purifier emits just 24 decibels of sound. For comparison, one of the company’s charts claims this amount of noise falls somewhere between the sound of breathing and flipping through a book.

Up top you’ll find all of the controls and indicators in addition to a built-in night light. When in sleep mode the indicator and button lights will dim, but the night light will remain user customizable so folks can dial in the perfect amount of illumination.

Pricing and availability

If you’re familiar with Govee, you’ll know that its pricing tends to be fairly competitive. The same rings true for the new Govee Smart Air Purifier. It can be purchased for $109.99, which is quite competitive with smart models from LEVOIT and others. Govee’s newest addition to the lineup is immediately available for order at Amazon, but the listing at Govee direct currently shows as out of stock. Govee states that filters should be replaced “every 6-8 months,” and currently cost $25.99 each.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Govee continuing to grow in the smart home space, it feels like it is just a matter of time before it becomes one of the leading brands in the category. While low pricing can certainly help the company get there faster, quality will need to remain high or the brand could jeopardize everything. Thankfully, most Govee releases are well liked with reputable reviews across a majority of the company’s portfolio.

