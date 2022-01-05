Stock up on Purell hand sanitizer at 20% off via Amazon: 12-pack, travel-size, more from $13

Amazon is now offering 20% or more off a range of Purell hand sanitizer products. You can now score a 12-pack of Purell Naturals Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel for $36.79 shipped. Regularly up to $46, this is 20% in savings and a great time to stock up on 12-ounce pump bottles. It’s always a good idea to have some of this on-hand, and especially so moving in to 2022. Made with “naturally derived alcohol,” according to Purell, just one squirt of its solution is equal to two from the other guys. Packed with “essential oils and natural skin conditioners,” there is no triclosan, parabens, or phthalates on the ingredient list here either. Head below for even more Purell deals.

Today’s deals are starting from just over $13 Prime shipped on the 1-liter pump bottles, but you’ll find several other options on tap including the travel-sized options for your EDC, and more. There are also some sanitizing soap pumps and starter kits on sale as well. Everything is waiting on this landing page.

While we are not he subject, be sure to check out the new simplehuman x Hello Kitty soap pump dispenser that were unveiled last month. It might also be worth considering the brand’s Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Pump that can also handle bulk-purchased sanitizer for a more high-end way of keeping your hands clean.

More on the Purell Naturals Advanced Hand Sanitizer:

Help your family and those you care about kill germs on their hands with PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals, made with naturally derived alcohol

2X Sanitizing Strength. One squirt of PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer equals two squirts of other national brands. Outperforms other sanitizers ounce-for-ounce

EcoLogo certified with essential oils and natural skin conditioners is free of triclosan, parabens, phthalates and other unnecessary ingredients

Place this 12 oz pump bottle in your home or office. Reach for the PURELL bottle when you need to kill germs, refresh or clean-up in a hurry

