Le Creuset Valentine’s Day Collection launches the sweetest prints for your kitchen

Le Creuset is getting you ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the sweetest collection. There are ten items throughout this collection including the best-selling dutch oven, a heart shaped cupcake pan, cocette’s, and more. Pricing in the collection starts at just $12, and Le Creuset offers free delivery on all orders of $99 or more, as well as a gift with purchase. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Le Creuset Valentine’s Day collection. Finally, check out the Target “Brightroom” collection that feature organizers, starting at just $1.

Le Creuset L’Amour print

One of the prints in the collection is called L’Amour, and it features small hearts with an assortment of colors throughout – a highlight from the Le Creuset Valentine’s Day collection is the L’Amour Collection Soup Pot. This soup pot has a white background and small hearts on the bottom as well as a red heart on the lid, and the knob on top is heat resistant and features an elegant gold finish. This pot is a great option for soups, stews, one pot meals, and much more. It also has large handles for convenient carrying and can be washed in the dishwasher. If you’re looking for a cute piece for your kitchen or want to purchase a housewarming gift, this would be such a nice option.

Another top pick from this line is the L’Amour Collection Mini Cocotte that’s priced at $28. This would be another phenomenal gift idea, and it’s a great option for deserts and single serving meals. Best of all, this style features the classic Le Creuset stoneware that’s non-stick as well as dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe.

Le Creuset Valentine’s Day essentials

Le Creuset’s best-selling Round Dutch Oven comes with a Light Gold Heart Knob just in time for Valentine’s Day. This dutch oven is great for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more. According to Le Creuset, “Individually crafted by French artisans from the finest quality materials since 1925, the Le Creuset Dutch oven is beloved for its perfected design and exceptional heat retention that locks in moisture and flavor to produce superior results from stove to oven to table.” This all black matte dutch oven is priced at $320 and will be a favorite in your kitchen for years to come.

Finally, create festive and perfect shaped heart cupcakes with the 6-Cup Conversation Hearts Cakelet Pan. One of the best features about this $25 pan is that it has a silicone coating that helps to ensures an easy release and effortless cleanup.

