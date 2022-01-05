Target’s home organization brand Brightroom launches with pricing from $1

Target is starting the new year off by helping you get organized with its new brand called Brightroom. With organizers starting at just $1 and the majority of the items priced under $25, you can now easily tidy up your home on a budget. The new line offers nearly 200 items to help find a place for everything in your home. You can score closet storage, tubs, totes, shelving units, bathroom organizers, and more. Head below to find all of our top picks from the Target Brightroom collection.

“We know the new year brings opportunities for new beginnings, including an eagerness to organize our homes for the year ahead,” said Samara Tuchband, Target’s senior vice president of home merchandising, in a statement. “To help our guests do just that, we’re excited to introduce Brightroom, Target’s first dedicated storage and home organization owned brand,” she says.

“Brightroom is all about helping guests easily organize their homes with hundreds of well-designed and functional pieces – all at an incredible value.”

Target Brightroom drawer containers

If you’re looking to tackle some of your drawers in your home, you’re in the right place. Target has options of all sizes. One of our top picks is the 3-Pack Medium Storage Trays that are priced at just $2 and come in three color options. The flared shape and open top make them really easy to access your small items. These would be perfect for a junk drawer, office, or to store makeup.

Kitchen and food storage

Target’s Brighroom offers clear storage containers that are all stackable so you can see what’s inside. The Medium Food Storage Container is a great starter piece and it’s priced at just $10. This is a good place to store pasta, cereal, rice, beans, and more. One of the best features is that every piece is dishwasher safe as well. With over 170 positive reviews from Target customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shelving units

If you’re looking to add space or organize your storage tubs, shelving units are a really nice choice. Target has the 5 Tier Wide Wire Shelving Unit for $80. This is nice to use as a pantry, garbage storage, basement storing, organizing closets, and more. The steel design was made to be sturdy and you can choose either gray or black. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Target customers.

