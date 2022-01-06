Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards now 22% off at Amazon starting from $23

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $42.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at 22% in savings as well as the second-best price to date at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday. The 128GB version is also on sale for $22.99, down from $35. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 256GB model sits at $30 right now from Amazon, which delivers 100MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

On the higher capacity side of things, Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs are also on sale this week and dropping to the lowest prices yet in the process. Starting at $73, you’ll find both 500GB and 1TB models at 24% off the usual going rates.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

