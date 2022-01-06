Satechi’s new USB-C MX Adapter for M1 Macs sees first discount to $160, more from $60

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C hubs for Mac, iPad, and more headlined by the all-new Multiport MX Adapter at $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the first discount since launching back in December with $20 in savings attached. Delivering about every port you could want to your Apple M1 workstation, Satechi’s latest is also its most capable yet. Packed within the bus-powered design you’ll find dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers. All that of course comes in a fitting aluminum house fit for Apple’s latest Macs. Head below for more from $60.

Satechi Multiport MX Adapter features:

Unlock the full potential of your M1 setup with the Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter. Powerful yet ultra-sleek, the adapter features dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-C data, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – all using just a single USB-C port. With its dual display capabilities, plethora of data ports, and its modern aluminum design, M1 has finally met its match.

