Satechi’s new USB-C MX Adapter for M1 Macs sees first discount to $160, more from $60

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C hubs for Mac, iPad, and more headlined by the all-new Multiport MX Adapter at $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the first discount since launching back in December with $20 in savings attached. Delivering about every port you could want to your Apple M1 workstation, Satechi’s latest is also its most capable yet. Packed within the bus-powered design you’ll find dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers. All that of course comes in a fitting aluminum house fit for Apple’s latest Macs. Head below for more from $60.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing in order to lock-in the discounted price noted below.

Other notable Satechi USB-C hubs:

Satechi Multiport MX Adapter features:

Unlock the full potential of your M1 setup with the Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter. Powerful yet ultra-sleek, the adapter features dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-C data, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – all using just a single USB-C port. With its dual display capabilities, plethora of data ports, and its modern aluminum design, M1 has finally met its match. 

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands.
