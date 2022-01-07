Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone brings a full audio rig to your streaming setup at $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. This 20% discount marks a return to its Black Friday pricing and also the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for an all-in-one audio solution for streaming, the Wave:3 is it. Through Elgato’s Wave Link software, you’ll be able to control the Wave:3 microphone and up to seven other audio sources while creating two independent mixes. This means that a stream or recording can hear one thing while you hear another that are completely separate. The mic also features up to 24-bit 96kHz audio quality to provide a solid experience all around. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive and then head below for more.

In the market for something more budget-friendly? Well, Razer’s Seiren Mini goes for $50 at Amazon right now. The Seiren Mini offers a similar USB connection to today’s lead deal and features a 14mm condenser capsule. It’s also ultra-compact and ready to go anywhere you do. Just keep in mind the microphone doesn’t have quite the same software backing as Elgato does with the Wave:3, meaning it won’t really be an all-in-one audio solution.

Don’t forget that Logitech’s G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick is on sale for $20 right now, making now a great time to invest in your gaming setup. Designed to help take your Flight Simulator setup to the next level, this joystick is fully compatible with most of the major games on the market. On top of that, it’s 33% off and at the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years.

More on the Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!