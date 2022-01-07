Capture outdoor adventures with a $70 discount on GoPro HERO10 Black at $430

Amazon now offers the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black for $429.99 shipped. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen since launching last fall, today’s offer delivers $70 in savings from the usual $500 price tag and comes within $31 of the all-time low set over the holidays. GoPro HERO10 Black arrives as the brand’s latest action camera with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

If you can live without all of the improvements on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO9 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $330 sale price, it’s $100 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest.

A great addition to your new action camera in either case would be picking up one of Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards. With two different capacities available, you’ll be able to save 22% while scoring some of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $23, you can check out our coverage for the full breakdown of what to expect.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

