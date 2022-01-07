meross HomeKit Smart Air Purifier falls to new all-time low at $100 (Save $30)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its new HomeKit Smart Air Purifier for $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, beats our Black Friday mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Marking the brand’s first foray into the appliance side of your smart home, its new air purifier arrives with an H13 HEPA filter to help rid your environment of allergens and other particulate matter. On top of being able to use the companion app, you can also count on Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support for voice controls or automations. Our recent HomeKit Weekly review takes a better look at the whole experience. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to take the automations of your HomeKit setup to the next level, bundle in an Eve Degree and take full advantage of the featured air purifier. This smart monitor can keep tabs on a variety of metrics and then use them to automate various gear in your system. So if the detected VOC levels rise above a desired threshold, you can automatically have the meross unit above kick on until things are a bit more to your liking. Or you could just grab a spare air filter and call it a day.

For other ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup, be sure to go check out all of the details from the new 20% off Philips Hue mix and match sale. Delivering some notable discounts across its lineup of smart light bulbs, lightstrips, and other accessories, there are even quite a few rare markdowns detailed right here, too.

meross HomeKit Smart Air Purifier features:

With the activated carbon filter, meross air purifier captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke and other airborne particles in air. The compact frame and 360° Air Inlet help the air purifier fresh the air effectively. Coverage up to 207 ft², CARD 160m³/h, suitable for the bedroom, kitchen, living room and office. With a 24dB noise level at sleep mode, air purifier releases a pleasant sound, one that can easily fade into the background and not be noticed.

