Save up to $199 on on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $149 in savings alongside the best price since the holiday season. You can also score the elevated 512GB model at $1,299.99, saving you $199 from its usual $1,499 price tag. Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as notable as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

If you’ll be converting to Apple’s latest from an older machine, investing some of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a good call. That’s especially true if USB-A is still prevalent in your everyday carry, as the M1 MacBook Pro’s I/O is focused around Thunderbolt ports. This hub then also delivers an HDMI output, SD card readers, and 100W USB-C power delivery in a fitting aluminum housing.

As a more affordable way to get in on the M1 action, Apple’s latest Mac mini is also on sale to kick off the week. Dropping to as low as $600, you’ll be able to save up to $150 on various configurations including entry-level offerings to higher-end machines.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!