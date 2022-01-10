Dockers launches a sport collection with easy, comfortable styles for everyday wear

Dockers, known for its exceptional business wear, is stepping in the line of casual apparel with a new Sports Collection. The collection features styles for men and women alike with unisex sizes and prices starting out at just $25. The new line has 15 styles including sweat suits, layering pieces, and a versatile jacket to wear over your casual look. You can also sign up for Dockers Crew Members (free to sign-up) to receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Dockers Sport Collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Le Creuset festive Valentine’s Day Collection here with pricing starting at just $12.

Dockers Sport Sets

The Sport Hoodie features a Regular Fit and is a standout from this new line. This Dockers Sport Set is available in two color options and features a brushed fleece material to help you stay warm and cozy. It’s also made with recycled polyester to help reduce wasted fabric and materials going to landfills. This style pairs nicely with running shoes and sneakers for an athletic look. Both the top and bottom are priced at $66, however, Dockers currently has a promotion where if you buy two or more items you save 30% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout.

Layering Sport Pieces

Another essential you will want to check out from the Dockers Sport Collection is the Everyday Mac Coat. This is a style that can be dressed up or down but looks phenomenal over sportswear. The entire exterior is water-resistant and perfect for the upcoming spring weather. It’s priced at $160 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

This line is full of layering pieces that pair nicely with sportswear. One of our top picks from this collection is the Regular Fit Henley Shirt. The material is a super-soft cotton that’s lightweight and designed to contour to your body. It will hold its shape nicely for layering under jackets, vests, and more. You can choose from two color options and it’s priced at $45.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!