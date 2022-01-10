Klipsch’s T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds have 32-hour battery life at $95 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Klipsch T5 II Sport True Wireless Headphones for $95.20 shipped. Down from $127 or so for this colorway, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Klipsch brings its “legendary” acoustic engineering and design to the true wireless headphone game with the T5 II earbuds. The patented oval ear tips deliver “reduced ear fatigue” and “fit better” as well as “feel better” according to the company. Each earbud has eight hours of battery life per charge with the case adding an additional 24 hours before it’s time to plug back in. On top of that, transparency mode allows you to hear the outside world without taking the buds out. Be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider checking out Anker’s Soundcore Life A2 noise-cancelling earbuds which are available for $66 on Amazon. Coming in at around $30 or so below today’s deal, Anker’s alternative doesn’t feature the unique oval ear tips or same type of transparency mode that Klipsch offers above. However, with 35 hours of total battery life, Anker does beat out today’s lead deal by a few hours worth of listening time per charge, so that’s worth considering.

Now that you have new earbuds, put them to good use by picking up a 3-month Audible subscription while it’s on sale for 60% off. Right now you can score three months of Audible’s Premium Plus subscription service for just $6 per month, down from its normal $15 per month going rate. Take a look at our previous coverage to learn if the subscription is right for you.

More on Klipsch’s T5 II True Wireless Earbuds:

LEGENDARY KLIPSCH SOUND – The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

PATENTED OVAL EAR TIPS – Our earphones include 6 pairs of soft, oval, silicon, patented contour ear tips that are designed to reduce ear fatigue, provide the ultimate comfort and an excellent seal for noise isolation and superior bass. They fit better, they feel better, and only Klipsch has them.

HIGH CLARITY DYNAMIC DRIVER – Engineered to deliver powerful performances from the smallest package, our dynamic driver combines high output, neutral sound and deep bass extension.

