Amazon is now offering the LEGO Marvel Iron Monger Mayhem set for $34.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount weâ€™ve seen since launching last fall, youâ€™re looking at $5 in savings from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the latest LEGO Marvel sets from the Infinity Saga wave, this build takes a look back at Iron Manâ€™s epic showdown against Obadiah Stane and the Iron Monger. Stacking up to 479 pieces, youâ€™re getting the mecha that stands over 7 inches tall alongside three minifigures to round out the set. Head below for more from $24.

Other notable LEGO Marvel deals:

Earlier today, the LEGO Group gave builders a first look at the latest Ideas creations in the most recent review round. Including 36 fan-made kits, youâ€™ll find potential sets from Legend of Zelda, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more. Then make sure you stay up to date on all of our recent LEGO 2022 reviews that have been going live since the start of the month.

LEGO Marvel Iron Monger Mayhem features:

Thereâ€™s big battle action for young super heroes as they enjoy endless imaginative role play with the awesome LEGO Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem (76190). Based on classic scenes from the first Marvel Studiosâ€™ Iron Man movie, this exciting and engrossing construction toy launches kidsâ€™ imaginations into epic adventures with one of Marvelâ€™s most iconic creations â€“ the Iron Monger mech.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!