After getting a first look at the upcoming Ideas Globe earlier in the month, the LEGO Ideas team is detailing what to expect from its next batch of fan-inspired creations. With 36 different builds submitted by builders now under review, there are plenty of notable inclusions like Zelda, Gremlins, Avatar, Studio Ghibli, and more. Head below for a closer look at the contenders for the next LEGO Ideas kit.

LEGO Ideas announces first review round of 2022

Marking the first LEGO Ideas review of 2022, this time around there are quite a lot of builds up for consideration. With a grand total of 36 different builds entering the latest LEGO Ideas review round, thereâ€™s more variety than ever from the program. Even so, creations inspired by movies, TV shows, video games, and, pop culture still dominate this time around.

Spanning everything from iconic film characters like Johnny 5 from Short Circuit to the Gremlins and more are making an appearance this time around. On the animated side of things, the LEGO Group is also going to have to review some other fan-favorite properties like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Naruto, among popular video games like The Legend of Zelda and more.

In terms of non-licensed builds, there are also a far number of creations that take more of a general approach to their models. Thereâ€™s an ultra-detailed coral reef alongside brick-built terrariums and even a working orrery. Not to mention some space-inspired builds like the James Webb Space Telescope and Soyuz Rocket. Suffice to say, thatâ€™s a lot on tap here for The LEGO Group to consider.

As a quick refresher, all 36 of these builds have made their way through the LEGO Ideas process and into todayâ€™s review round. That mainly includes gaining the support of 10,000 builders, which earns each of these projects a right to be considered in the first place. Now we await the results at some point down the road for which of these models will make the cut.

With so many creations that were previously announced to be under review, itâ€™ll likely be quite some time before we see which of the inclusions in the latest LEGO Ideas review round are actually approved. Right now, itâ€™s looking like that could be later this summer, although that very well may change. In the meantime, you can check out all 36 of the potential sets right here.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!