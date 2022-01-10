Pair your Apple Watch with this genuine leather band at just $8.50 (Save 22%)

Marge Plus (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,100+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, you’re looking at 23% in savings alongside the best price in well over a year at $1 under previous mentions. Compatible with the larger sizes of Apple Watch models (42/44/45mm), this leather band classes up the look of your wearable from the silicone styling that was included in the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. 

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

While Apple Watch discounts themselves are few and far between right now, our Apple guide has you covered with all of the other best price cuts to start the week. Ranging from the latest MacBooks to accessories and more, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

