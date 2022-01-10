Save $200 on Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ at an Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 256GB for $729.99 shipped. Normally totaling at roughly $930, this offer is saving you a whopping $200 with a top deal since before the holiday season. You can also drop the price to just $709.99 for a 128GB tablet with all the same features. The Samsung Galaxy Tab offers larger edge-to-edge displays, hours of battery life, and a redesigned S Pen included in your purchase. Not to mention the color options like Mystic Navy and Bronze alongside possible add ons like the keyboard that Amazon offers. Our hands-on review offers some more insight on the perks of this tablet.

Pairing the Samsung Galaxy Tab with a keyboard makes for a perfect portable computer. With the $200 saved from the deal on the tablet itself, the keyboard is a great add on essentially for free. The keyboard uses pogo pin connectors to easily connect the keyboard at any custom angle with a free angle hinge. The portability of the keyboard provides for a dual experience of laptop and tablet without sacrificing the features of either.

Amazon not only is offering the Galaxy Tab for a lower price today, but the OnePlus Nord N200 5G Android Smartphone 64GB for just $210 shipped. This offer comes within just $10 of the Black Friday price and provides a solid deal for the feature-packed smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

