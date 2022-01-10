OnePlus Nord N200 5G delivers an even more affordable Android experience at $210

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $209.99 shipped. Typically selling for $240, we haven’t seen all too many discounts on the budget-friendly handset with today’s offer coming within $10 of the Black Friday price, marking the second-best to date, and saving you $30 overall. Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If the included internal storage isn’t going to cut it, leveraging some of your savings on Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD card is worth considering. Whether you have a massive photo library that you’d like to have on-hand or just anticipate using up the 64GB of storage that comes built-in, grabbing the 128GB card for just $17 seems like a notable way to make the most of the handset.

Last week, we saw Amazon clear out OnePlus 9 Pro stock with $219 discounts which are still up for the taking for those who want a higher-end experience. Then go load up your new Android smartphone by checking out all of the app and game deals up for the taking right now. This week has seen quite a collection of new additions go live courtesy of Google Play, which you can dive into right here.

OnePlus Nord N200 features:

It’s 5G for all with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, enabling blazing fast upload and download speeds. The large, clear 90Hz Full HD display puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 5G can handle all your movies, TV shows, and games without breaking a sweat.

