Anker’s Mac-friendly PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is down to $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.74 shipped. Down from the usual $35 price tag, you’re looking at the first discount since back in October with today’s offer saving you $5 in the process while matching our previous mention. Whether you’re rocking one of Apple’s existing M1 Macs or just picked up one of the new M1 Pro/Max models, Anker’s USB-C hub delivers seven ports for expanding the I/O. Alongside its 4K HDMI output, there’s a pair of SD card readers, dual USB-A ports, and a USB-C slot. That’s on top of a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver up to 100W of power to your device.

Dropping down to a 5-in-1 design lets you pocket some extra cash, with this $26 solution from Anker making for a notable alternative. Centered around outfitting your machine with some legacy connectivity, this hub packs three USB 3.0 ports alongside SD card readers. So if you’re looking for less of jack of all trades solution and just something to have on-hand for when you inevitably need to plug in a USB drive, this is worth adding to your kit.

As far as other Anker discounts go, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of price cuts up for grabs from $11 right here. Those include the new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger dropping to $17 alongside a batch of other iPhone and Android essentials at up to 50% off.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Get way more out of your laptop’s USB-C port, with 4K@30Hz HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A / USB-C data ports, as well as high-speed pass-through charging with Power Delivery. Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop at up to 85W. USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 5 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

