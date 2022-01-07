Anker’s new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $17, more in latest sale from $11

Anker is ending the week by kicking off with its latest Amazon storefront sale. Headlined by its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at only the second discount we’ve tracked since launching back in September at $3 off and matching the all-time low. As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

As far as other Anker discounts go this week, go check out all of its eufy robotic vacuums on sale from $140 as well as everything in its New Year’s sale starting at $11. Then you need to go check out all of the new unveils from Anker’s CES 2022 showcase which details the latest in GaN chargers, smart home security offerings, and even its first laser projector.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

