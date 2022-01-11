Have The Economist magazine (print + digital) delivered every week for a year at $157 off

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist magazine for $74.99 with free delivery every week, zero sales tax, and no auto-renewals. That includes 51 issues per year in both print and digital form. Over at Amazon, this same subscription, without the digital access, sells for $232 per year. This is up to $157 off the going rate, within $5 of the rock-bottom Black Friday offer and the best price we can find. If you happen to have missed out on the holiday offer last year, now is the perfect chance to jump in for the first time, refresh your existing subscription, or score a simple remote gift that keeps on giving all year (you can choose any address at checkout with an optional gift note). Head below for more details.

The Economist, which covers everything from politics and in-depth medical advancements to international news, business, and more, is a great way to grace your coffee table and reader of choice with high-quality editorial content for an entire year. The photography and artwork also looks great on the table every week as well. At the very least, with $157 in savings here, it’s certainly worth consideration.

You’ll also find a notable price drop available on 1-year of Forbes magazine right now at under $5, which is matching last weekend’s price and the lowest we can find as well. Plus, ongoing deals on Men’s and Women’s Health magazines from $4 are still live right here.

Go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and hit up our January 2022 reading list for some new books to kick off the new year.

More on The Economist:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

