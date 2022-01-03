January 2022 reading list: Start the new year with a page-turning novel

Start 2022 off with a new book from our January reading list. This guide features an array of titles including page-turning thrillers, romantic comedies, as well as historic novels. However, if you have not checked out December’s Reading List, be sure to stop by there first before heading below to find our top picks for January.

Thrillers in January reading list

One of the most anticipated thrillers from the January reading list is Anthem by Noah Hawley. If the author’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the creator of the Emmy-winning FX series Fargo. The New York Times says that Anthem is “a mesmerizing, surprise-jammed mystery that works purely on its own, character-driven terms.” The book starts with a society that mimics the present: Teens across the world are discovering hidden messages in memes that only they can understand. Simon, the main character, discovers a man called The Wizard, who preys on the vulnerable.

Another novel that should be on your January reading list is The Maid by Nita Prose. This thriller starts out with a hotel maid that discovers that a guest has been murdered in his bed. Throughout this book you will go through the characters who are deciding who could have committed this murder. If you were a fan of Clue, you will enjoy this modern-day take, and it’s on pre-order at Amazon for $22.95.

The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher

Looking for historical fiction? The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher is a standout. This novel takes place in 1919 where Sylvia Beach opens the famed Parisian bookstore Shakespeare and Company. This soon becomes a hot spot that gathered some of the biggest names from the era, including Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and James Joyce. “If you ever dreamed you could transport yourself to Paris in the twenties, to Sylvia Beach’s famous bookstore, Shakespeare and Company, where Joyce, Hemingway, and Pound wandered the aisles, this story’s for you. Maher’s magical touch brings to life a woman whose struggles resonate in today’s world, while also examining the intricacies of friendship, fortitude, and the love of the written word.” —Fiona Davis, New York Times best-selling author of The Lions of Fifth Avenue

On a Night Like This by Lindsey Kelk

Finally, if you’re looking for a romance novel, On a Night Like This is a modern-day Cinderella story by Lindsey Kelk. This romantic comedy features Fran, who just received a new job as a celebrity assistant. As she prepares for her night of the Crystal Ball, an exclusive party held on an island in Italy, she is slightly distracted by a boy named Evan. She falls for him on this one night but when their lives are oceans apart, can they make it last? Be sure to pick up this top pick from the January reading list on pre-order today at Amazon for $14.49.

