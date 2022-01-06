Men’s or Women’s Health magazine from $4 to inspire new 2022 fitness goals (Reg. up to $15)

DiscountMags has now kicked off its “Health & Wealth Resolutions” sale with some solid price drops on popular fitness magazines and more. The real standouts here are the 1-year subscriptions to Men’s and Women’s Health magazines at $4.25 each. Shipping is free every month, there’s no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions on you. Regularly as much as $15 or more per year, Men’s Health, for example, is on sale for $9 at Amazon where Women’s Health sells for $8. Head below for more details.

Today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find on either title and a great way to jump in for the first time, renew and existing subscription, or send as remote gifts — every title in your cart at DiscountMags can be sent to a different address for the duration of the subscription with an optional gift note.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Health & Wealth Resolutions event for deals on Runner’s magazine as well as a bundle offer with some financial/business titles including Inc. and Fast COmpany, among others.

While we are talking reading material, you’ll wan to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies right here. Then go hit up our January 2022 reading list for some new novels to kick off the new year.

More on Men’s Health magazine:

Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships.

