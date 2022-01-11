eufy’s Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge offers five ways to unlock for $165

eufyHome via Amazon is offering its Smart Lock Touch bundled with a Wi-Fi bridge for $164.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Offering the ability to unlock from anywhere, this Smart Lock Touch now ships with a WI-Fi Bridge so you can ensure the house is secure even if you’re not at home. On top of that, once you do arrive, there are five ways to gain entry to your home. This includes fingerprint, keypad, key, or through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, depending on your needs. You’ll also find an IP65 weatherproof rating that is ready to withstand temperatures of -22F to 158F as well as rain, sleet, and snow. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Wyze Lock could be a better solution for your household. It retrofits existing locks so the outside of your door doesn’t change, meaning landlords have a better chance of approving the install and your porch won’t change in its look. Plus, it still supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections for locking and unlocking. At $130 on Amazon, it’s $35 below today’s deal and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

While upgrading your smart home, be sure to check out these Philips Hue deals that we found yesterday. Currently on sale from $10, there are plenty of ways to expand your setup here. This includes both the standard white smart bulb as well as the white ambiance if you want to control the color temperature of the light itself.

More on the eufy Smart Lock Touch:

Unlock From Anywhere: Smart Lock Touch now supports Wi-Fi. Set up the included Wi-Fi Bridge to lock and unlock Smart Lock Touch right from your phone, no matter where you are.

Fingerprint Identification: Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. Faster than fumbling your keys.

5 Ways to Unlock: Open smart fingerprint door lock in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock with the eufy Security app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!