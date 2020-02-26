Last year we took a look at the Pan Cam from Wyze, and we’ve been blown away by the features for the price. Since then, Wyze has been aiming to get more into the smart home market. Coming in at $90 and compatible with existing single-cylinder deadbolts, the Wyze Lock is a very easy way to get some smart control in your house. Be sure to check out the video below to check it out in action.

We also took a look at another smart lock option from Lockly last year. The Secure Pro offers a ton of great features like five ways of entry including a fingerprint, but that comes with a $300 price tag. I’ve been loving it so far, but Wyze’s $90 offering is much more approachable.

Installation

Wyze claims installation takes less than 15-minutes, and I’d say that’s pretty accurate. The door I was installing the lock on had a double cylinder deadbolt, which means there were key slots on both the inside and outside, and as Wyze mentions on their website, these aren’t compatible with the Wyze Lock.

Luckily, getting a standard single cylinder deadbolt will only set you back about $13. So not a big deal. I ran down to a local hardware store and picked one up and was able to finish the installation quickly.

All of the instructions are easy to follow, and with the app installed you can quickly find video references if you have any questions on how a step works. Since the Wyze Lock works with an existing deadbolt, you just remove the thumb latch and mount the Lock bracket with the hardware from your old Deadbolt.

Wyze Lock and Keypad: Video

Wyze has included three adapters to work with different brands of Deadbolts. The app takes you through figuring out which one is right for your specific deadbolt. After that, install the batteries and place the Lock on the mounting bracket. The app then takes you through a calibration process in just a few steps.

App

Once everything is set up and connected, the app is user-friendly and easy to navigate. There is a large graphic at the top that quickly shows the status of the lock. Under that, there is a log of when it has been locked and unlocked.

In the settings menu, you can adjust notifications, change the name of the lock and share with other users to easily grant access. There are also settings for auto-lock and unlock as well as alarm preferences. Auto-lock will lock the door immediately or after a delay that you designate within the app. Auto-unlock uses location services to determine when you’re near and unlocks the Wyze Lock.

Keypad

Another way to make the Wyze Lock even more useful is with the optional keypad. Just like with the Lock, the app walks you through the installation process. It installs easily with an included adhesive for the mounting bracket to keep it in place while securing the bracket with the two screws. Then you insert the included batteries and mount the keypad on the bracket.

All of these steps are outlined in the app and when it’s installed, just hold the lock button on the keypad until it lights up green and connects to the lock and gateway on the app. You can then easily set and share a code within the app.

The keypad worked great for me and made it even easier to open the door with the Wyze Lock. I have the Lock installed on a garage that I often share with friends. Having the keypad that I can easily create and share codes with friends makes it super convenient.

Upcoming features

Just like with the Pan Cam, Wyze also seems committed to updating its products with additional features. On the main page, one of the highlighted features is voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. Obviously, this will make it even easier to control the Wyze Lock.

Wrapping up

So far, I’ve been very impressed with Wyze’s Lock and Keypad. Everything was super easy to install and has been working properly. The only thing that has some issues is the auto-lock feature. I had to recalibrate the door a few times to get it to work properly.

Just like the Pan Cam, I’m impressed with Wyze’s ability to offer these features for the price. There are other options out there like the popular August locks and the Lockly Secure Pro, but for $90, the Wyze Lock is a great deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!