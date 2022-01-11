Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes a $100 Amazon gift card

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card. Having just gone on sale today with a $700 list price, you’re looking at one of the first offers overall as well as the best promotion available on Samsung’s latest handset. Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

A great way to put that Amazon gift card to use would be picking up a case for your new Samsung handset. Having just launced today alongside the Galaxy S21 FE, Caseology’s latest Vault cover is now up for purchase for $14. It delivers a streamlined build that still helps protect against drops, bumps, and other potential damage without adding too much bulk.

First up, go check out the discount we just spotted on Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ at $200 off. Then go load up your new Android smartphone by checking out all of the app and game deals up for the taking right now. This week has seen quite a collection of new additions go live courtesy of Google Play, which you can dive into in our latest roundup right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

