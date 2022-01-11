WYZE Smart Scale with Apple Health down to lowest price since the holidays at $29

Wyze’s official Amazon storefront offers its Wireless HealthKit Smart Scale for $28.88 shipped. Normally, they can go for up to $35, so if you’re in the market for a scale, this deal will save you a few dollars. The scale measures your weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, water weight and more for a total of 12 metrics in one unit. The easy-to-use features can sync up to your smartphone and other fitness apps to help you track your weight progress. The Wyze scale is easy for the whole family with recognition of up to 8 different users and guest sharing mode. Our hands-on review has a closer look at this product, and you can head below for more.

If a scale doesn’t sound like the right fit for you now, consider trying Wyze’s Band Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in for $33. You can still keep your fitness goals in line with this water-resistant smart watch with a heart-rate and sleep monitor, access to apps like Alarm and Weather, and a comfortable, adjustable band. A single charge on the fitness tracker can give you up to 10 days of battery and even has controls to SMS, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Looking to boost your healthy eating habits? Macy’s is offering the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender for just $25. Finding an affordable blender can usually be tough, but today’s offer is one of the best deals we’ve ever tracked for a product like this. The 900-watt blender comes with 18- and 24-ounce blender cups and can be perfect for lighter preparations like salsa or a protein-shake.

Wyze Smart Scale features:

Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a full picture of your health. Wyze Scale shows you weight and body fat percentage on a crisp LED display, but inside the Wyze app, you can get an even better picture. See your weight and body composition trends over time. Track your progress. See yourself succeed.

