GE’s Cync outdoor smart plug nears Amazon low at $18.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug for $18.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $25 these days, this discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. The GE Cync smart plug is designed to tie into both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands and also pairs with the brand’s app for scheduling and other functions. On top of that, it’s outdoor-rated and ready to handle inclement weather including rain, snow, and more. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for additional details.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or just want to make two separate devices smart, Govee’s 2-pack of Wi-Fi plugs are a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $17, you’re not only saving a bit of cash but also getting two separate smart plugs instead of a single unit with two outlets.

If you’ve yet to dive into the smart home ecosystem, then Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 is a great place to begin. On sale right now for $50, you’re saving $20 here and getting a solid smart display made to go by your bed. It can be used to set alarms, trigger automations, and even control the smart plugs listed above.

More on the GE Cync Outdoor Smart Plug:

Turn traditional lights and devices into smart devices with the enhanced functionality of the Cync Outdoor Smart Plug like out of home control, scheduling, and scene setting.

Schedule and control each socket individually or grouped together for your lights and devices.

Control your lights from inside by pairing the Outdoor Smart Plug with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device (sold separately).

