Logitech’s new Litra Glow light upgrades your streaming setup with adjustable color temperature

Today, Logitech is showcasing a new way for streamers to look their best with the Litra Glow Light. This compact upgrade to your setup doesn’t skimp out on features while still entering with a design that’s just as friendly for up-and-coming streamers as it is Twitch veterans. Featuring adjustable light temperatures and support for Logitech G HUB, you can learn all about the new Litra Glow Light down below.

Logitech unveils new Litra Glow Light

Logitech’s new Litra Glow Light enters under the brand’s Logitech for Creators sub-brand and fitting delivers a battle station upgrade that’s geared toward streamers. Many companies have been looking to lower the barrier to entry for budding Twitch personalities, and Logitech’s new debut today is just the latest.

Leaning into that accessible focus, the Litra Glow has quite the compact design that manages to stand out from many of the bulky competitors on the market. Fitting almost in your hand, the unit is powered over USB and features a built-in mount that can rest right on your monitor to screw into a standard 1/4-20 tripod bolt. Though just because it pays mind to those just kick-starting their setup doesn’t mean this isn’t fit for making more experienced streamers look their best.

One of the ways that Litra Glow can accomplish that is thanks to its adjustable lighting temperature. On the back of the unit, there is a series of controls that not only let you turn it on and off, but also tweak the brightness and hue of the light. So whether you prefer a specific temperature of cool/warm lighting or want to complement your natural complexion, Logitech’s latest provides enough customization to lend a hand.

Logitech’s new streaming light also features a glare-free design thanks to a diffuser on the front that puts out a soft, flattering light. Litra Glow is also backed by Logitech’s TrueSoft technology, which is said to give the light cinematic color accuracy. And to round out the package, support for Logitech’s G HUB software not only allows you to fine-tune the settings from your computer, but also connect the Litra Glow with the brand’s other accessories.





Bring the Logitech Litra Glow to your streaming setup

Now available for purchase, the new Logitech Litra Glow Light enters with a $59.99 price tag. It is now up for grabs from Amazon and Adorama.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been using the new Logitech Litra Glow Light for the past month or so, and have to say that there’s a lot to write home about. The most impressive thing to me is just how compact the streaming upgrade is, despite packing just about all of the features you’d expect from a light. Not to mention the fact that it’s really easy to get set up. Logitech itself touts a plug and play design, and that couldn’t be more inline with my actual experience.

It really was as easy as plugging in the USB cable, folding out the mount, and resting it on my monitor to get started. I am by no means a streamer, but can certainly appreciate having an extra light source in my office that’s as easy as the Logitech Litra Glow to set up.

