Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals from $54, retailer bonuses, and new gameplay details

It’s time to take a look at Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals, the latest details on the game, and some of the retailer bonuses. The long-awaited next entry in the Pokémon RPG series is some two weeks away from release, and we are starting to see some notable price drops available for folks looking to save a buck or two on what will likely be one of those Nintendo Switch games that rarely goes on sale. We also got a new trailer this week teasing some new creatures and the game’s crafting system, beyond what we already knew. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals

The Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals are starting to arrive. The regularly $60 title will likely remain as such for some time outside of YMMV offers and the odd in-store price drops, so let’s take a look at some online options you can catch right now.

While still full price at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, there are a couple notable Pokémon Legends Arceus deals already available:

All Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-orders come codes for the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono costume set and the Baneful Fox Mask, while digital pre-orders will include 30 Heavy Balls – ideal for capturing heavier Pokémon in-game. However, some retailer bonuses are still live and will tack on some additional goodies for pre-purchasing:

Amazon : Garchomp Kimono costume set

: Garchomp Kimono costume set GameStop: Exclusive 3-piece art cards (seen above)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – A World of Adventure Awaits in Hisui

Outside of the Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deals, a new trailer hit earlier this week. While specific details about the story line and game in general are still quite thin considering it’s set for release on January 28, 2021, the latest trailer does give us a new glimpse of the prequel setting, crafting, a mysterious temple, new evolution Wyrdeer, and Snorlax smacking a tree.

Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. ESRB Rating: EVERYONE.

