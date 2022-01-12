ViewSonic and Anker home portable projectors from $179 Prime shipped (Up to $300 off)

We have a series of notable projector deals available today from $179 courtesy of ViewSonic and Anker. is now offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector in refurbished condition for $209.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for between $310 and as much as $500 at Amazon new, leaving you with at least $100 in savings today. You’ll also find the non Wi-Fi model in refurbished condition down at $178.99 Prime shipped as well. The Wi-Fi enabled variant lets you binge YouTube and more directly from the projector with an up to 100-inch display and a built-in battery that provides as much as 6-hours of playback. USB-C charging is joined by built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers alongside HDMI and USB-C connectivity. Both models ship with a 90-day ViewSonic warranty. More projector deals and details below.

Be sure to browse thorough the rest of the ongoing Woot projector sale for deep deals on a range of refurbished models starting from just $37. This is a great way to bring home a perfectly capable projection system without spending a fortune on one of the latest models out there.

Speaking of which, Anker launched a brand new flagship projector at CES last week. You can get all of the details on that and the rest of the brand’s 2022 lineup in our coverage right here. You’ll also find some of the brand’s previous-generation models on sale below:

More on the ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector:

PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room

BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches

PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers deliver room-filling audio (Bluetooth connection is for audio only).

STREAMING SIMPLIFIED: Livestream sporting events straight into your living room, binge shows on Netflix or Disney+ by adding a dongle (not included)

