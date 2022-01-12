ViewSonic and Anker home portable projectors from $179 Prime shipped (Up to $300 off)

-
wootHome TheaterAnkerViewSonic
$300 off From $179

We have a series of notable projector deals available today from $179 courtesy of ViewSonic and Anker. is now offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector in refurbished condition for $209.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for between $310 and as much as $500 at Amazon new, leaving you with at least $100 in savings today. You’ll also find the non Wi-Fi model in refurbished condition down at $178.99 Prime shipped as well. The Wi-Fi enabled variant lets you binge YouTube and more directly from the projector with an up to 100-inch display and a built-in battery that provides as much as 6-hours of playback. USB-C charging is joined by built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers alongside HDMI and USB-C connectivity. Both models ship with a 90-day ViewSonic warranty. More projector deals and details below.

Be sure to browse thorough the rest of the ongoing Woot projector sale for deep deals on a range of refurbished models starting from just $37. This is a great way to bring home a perfectly capable projection system without spending a fortune on one of the latest models out there. 

Speaking of which, Anker launched a brand new flagship projector at CES last week. You can get all of the details on that and the rest of the brand’s 2022 lineup in our coverage right here. You’ll also find some of the brand’s previous-generation models on sale below:

More on the ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector:

  • PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector that delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room
  • BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches
  • PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers deliver room-filling audio (Bluetooth connection is for audio only).
  • STREAMING SIMPLIFIED: Livestream sporting events straight into your living room, binge shows on Netflix or Disney+ by adding a dongle (not included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Home Theater

Anker ViewSonic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
XGIMI Android projectors with Harman Kardon audio, mobi...
Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser proje...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
WEN 13.5A snow thrower clears 7.8-inches deep in one pa...
Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a bu...
Sun Joe 2800PSI electric pressure washer cleans your si...
Load more...
Show More Comments