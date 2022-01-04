Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser projector, much more at CES 2022

Today, Anker is getting in on all of the CES 2022 action by showcasing a collection of new gear that will be launching throughout the first half of the year. Headlined by its latest Apple-friendly GaN chargers and Mac upgrades, there’s also details on unique new video cameras and the brand’s first laser projector.

Anker showcases new gear at CES 2022

Kicking off all of the new Anker gear at CES 2022, we’re getting a first look at the brand’s latest GaN offering. The new Anker Nano II arrives with a pair of USB-C ports to complement its single USB-A slot. Touted as the smallest 100W GaN charger on the market, this accessory clocks in at a fraction of the size you’ll find on Apple’s own alternative and with two additional ports as well. Pricing is currently set at $79, with shipping slated for March.

On the more portable side of power, Anker is also showcasing its new PowerHouse 525 for the first time today. Delivering one of the more capable solutions in the brand’s off-grid stable, you’re looking at 512Wh of internal power that can dish out charge to appliances over one of its four AC outlets. There’s also a 60W USB-C PD port complemented by three USB-A slots, a car cigarette outlet, and more. As you can expect from something of this caliber, the PowerHouse arrives with a $499 price tag. Other notable features include six-month battery life, integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, and family recognition.

CES 2022 is also having Anker debut the latest addition to its stable of AnkerWork accessories with the new B600 Video Bar. Combining a web cam, speakers, microphone, and dimmable key light into a single package, this is geared toward streamers or anyone who spends a lot of time in Zoom calls. It packs a 2K sensor with adjustable field of view and MagicSight technology that automatically tweaks the LED light to ensure you look your best. The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar will debut later this month with a $219.99 price tag.

New eufy smart home security offerings deliver unique upgrades

On the smart home security side of Anker’s lineup, its eufy sub-brand is introducing a pair of new offerings at CES 2022. First up, we have the new eufy Video Doorbell Dual, which lives up to its name with a main 2K camera and additional 1080p sensor aimed at the group for keeping an eye on packages. This is one of the first solutions like this on the market, with the novelty earning the upcoming release a $259.99 price tag when it launches in February.

Bringing much of the same survelence features to an entirely new destination in your home, eufy is also out with a new Garage-Control Cam. This all-in-one solution not only retrofits your garage door with smart home control, but also brings a camera into the mix for real-time footage of your space. It packs a 1080p sensor and arrives with onboard vehicle detection. This will launch in March as of now with a $99 price tag, alongside a Plus model 2K sensor and ability to control two garage doors at $129.

Anker’s first laser projector arriving later this year, too

Wrapping up all of Anker’s CES 2022 announcements, its latest portable projector has been showcased publically for the first time. Launching as a Kickstarter on January 11 before shipping in March, the new Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K arrives with a 2,400-lumen output, 4K resolution, and a portable design. That all-in-one form-factor also packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio. Pricing is currently set at $2,199.

I was able to take a first hands-on look at the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K back in October, and it’s quite the impressive device. The price tag is certainly steep, but it seems Anker is backing its flagship projector with the performance to match.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!