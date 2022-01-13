Dell’s XPS desktop with GTX 1660 Super sees $310 discount to $640 shipped

Dell is currently offering its XPS Desktop with 2.9GHz i5/8GB/256GB/GTX 1660 Super for $640 shipped with the code DBXPS113AFF at checkout. Note: To redeem the lowest price possible, be sure to uncheck the $9.99/month warranty option on the accessories page. Normally $950, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for a similar desktop in several months, as we normally see them fall to $650.

Sporting a 10th Generation i5 processor and the GTX 1660 Super graphics card, you’ll be able to play most games at 1080p on medium settings with ease here. I have family that run similar systems and have no problem driving titles like Rocket League at 144FPS or higher, with more demanding games easily reaching 60FPS. You’ll also score 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage here to round out notable specs. Head below for more.

Now, since you’re saving quite a bit with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that cash to use? You’re only getting 256GB of storage included with today’s computer, so adding an extra 1TB gives you plenty of room for additional games, updates, media, and more. Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $100, which is both budget-friendly while also giving you a solid amount of space at the same time.

For on-the-go gaming, check out the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 360Hz display and RTX 3070 at $1,800. Down $550 from its normal going rate and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, this laptop has plenty of power to handle anything you could need away from your desk. On top of that, the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor is discounted to an Amazon low of $232 right now, so be sure to give that a look to further upgrade your setup.

More on the Dell XPS desktop:

Power for everything you do: Stay in the flow with 11th Gen Intel Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!