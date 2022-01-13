Razer’s RTX 3070/360Hz Blade 15 Advanced plummets to new all-time low at $550 off

The Microsoft Store is offering the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 5.1GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,799.99 shipped. With a normal going rate of $2,400 at Amazon these days, it’s never sold there for less then $2,350 with today’s deal beating that handily. Coming in at $550 below that previous best price, this sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for one of the best on-the-go gaming experiences available, this Blade 15 Advanced laptop is a solid solution. While we saw Alienware’s 300Hz RTX 3070 laptop fall to $2,000 yesterday, Razer’s model offers more notable specs for $200 less. You’ll enjoy a 360Hz 1080p display instead of 300Hz while getting the same i7 processor and RTX 3070 GPU. Curious what else this laptop offers? Our announcement coverage takes a deeper dive into all of the specs and features available here. After checking that out, head below for additional details.

Our go-to recommendation for those who want to game on-the-go without spending nearly $2,000 is the Acer Nitro 5 laptop. It comes in at $800 on Amazon and offers the ability to play most titles with ease, though you might have to turn some of the settings down. It ships with a 144Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics card, which allows you to leverage ray tracing, DLSS, and other NVIDIA-specific features for a solid experience when away from your main rig.

Should you opt for the Blade 15 Advanced, it has plenty of power to run the ASUS TUF 32-inch gaming monitor we found on sale earlier when you’re at a desk. The 165Hz refresh rate is far below what the Blade’s internal display offers, but at the same time, you’ll have 32-inches of screen to easily see the entire battlefield at one time, making the $232 price worth spending with just a fraction of your savings from today’s deal.

More on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced:

GeForce RTX 3070: NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give the most realistic ray-traced graphics and improved performance

More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo

Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.7″ thin

