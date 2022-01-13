Razer’s RTX 3070/360Hz Blade 15 Advanced plummets to new all-time low at $550 off

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
$550 off $1,800

The Microsoft Store is offering the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 5.1GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,799.99 shipped. With a normal going rate of $2,400 at Amazon these days, it’s never sold there for less then $2,350 with today’s deal beating that handily. Coming in at $550 below that previous best price, this sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for one of the best on-the-go gaming experiences available, this Blade 15 Advanced laptop is a solid solution. While we saw Alienware’s 300Hz RTX 3070 laptop fall to $2,000 yesterday, Razer’s model offers more notable specs for $200 less. You’ll enjoy a 360Hz 1080p display instead of 300Hz while getting the same i7 processor and RTX 3070 GPU. Curious what else this laptop offers? Our announcement coverage takes a deeper dive into all of the specs and features available here. After checking that out, head below for additional details.

Our go-to recommendation for those who want to game on-the-go without spending nearly $2,000 is the Acer Nitro 5 laptop. It comes in at $800 on Amazon and offers the ability to play most titles with ease, though you might have to turn some of the settings down. It ships with a 144Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics card, which allows you to leverage ray tracing, DLSS, and other NVIDIA-specific features for a solid experience when away from your main rig.

Should you opt for the Blade 15 Advanced, it has plenty of power to run the ASUS TUF 32-inch gaming monitor we found on sale earlier when you’re at a desk. The 165Hz refresh rate is far below what the Blade’s internal display offers, but at the same time, you’ll have 32-inches of screen to easily see the entire battlefield at one time, making the $232 price worth spending with just a fraction of your savings from today’s deal.

More on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced:

  • GeForce RTX 3070: NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give the most realistic ray-traced graphics and improved performance
  • More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo
  • Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.7″ thin

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take 300Hz gaming on-the-go with Alienware’s m15 ...
Razer’s 2022 Blade laptops intro latest Ryzen 9, RTX ...
GIGABYTE announces new AORUS and AERO laptops with 4K 1...
Dell announces Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, Conc...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
NVIDIA expands its RTX 30-series lineup with… ano...
Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, KReader P...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s latest ...
Load more...
Show More Comments