Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers

Forever Skies is an all-new first-person sci-fi action survival game from a team of ex AAA developers with “survival not guaranteed.” The team consists of 20 or more developers and the title has been secretly worked on for the past two years. In Forever Skies, you play as a scientist who returns to Earth after it was destroyed by a global ecological disaster, flying in a high-tech airship as you seek to expand, rebuild, and repair it. What else will you be doing in Forever Skies? Let’s take a closer look below.

Can you figure out what happened?

Civilization is in ruins as you return to the Earth after a major ecological disaster wiped out humanity in Forever Skies. Only a few people were able to get off Earth and head to space at the last moment, and you’re the lone scientist to return to our beloved planet. There’s a toxic dust cloud that covers all of the Earth’s surface, above which tower buildings that humankind attempted to build to unsuccessfully escape the disaster. It’s your job to figure out what happened and help birth a new world now that humans aren’t at the top of the food chain.

You return to Earth in a high-tech airship that will be your shelter, laboratory, transportation, and workshop throughout the game. There, you’ll research “mysterious” substances, create tools, and more. On the surface your goal is simple: scavenge, finding ways to obtain food and resources, as well as explore both above and below the cloud. Just remember, you’re a scientist, not a military member.

Our first glimpse at Forever Skies comes from in-game footage taken while playing the title on Unreal Engine. It details searching for a specific virus strain to understand the “unusual sickness that has attacked the remaining survivors.” There’s a much broader picture at play, though, and the team plans to reveal more information as the year goes on.

Forever Skies is available to be wishlisted on Steam right now, though specific pricing has yet to be released. The game is coming out sometime this year, and the Steam landing page is the best place to check to find out more specifics there.

9to5Toys’ Take

I absolutely love sci-fi action-adventure games. Some of my favorite titles include The Outer Worlds and No Man’s Sky, both of which I have spent hundreds of collective hours playing. Forever Skies looks like another title I could easily lose myself in, and I’m eagerly awaiting more trailers and a final price for the game. It’s been a long time since I’ve purchased a PC game thanks to Game Pass for PC with EA Play, but I think Forever Skies could break that streak for me depending on what all we see from the developers over the next few months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!