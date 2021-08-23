Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds review: Hi-fi audio that sounds as good as it looks

At the start of the month, Klipsch launched its very first pair of true wireless earbuds, complete with active noise cancellation. Having entered with a lofty $299 price tag to match the equally premium design, we’ve spent the last week with the brand’s latest to see the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds were worth the wait. Head below for all of the details in our latest review.

Hands-on with the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds

Expanding upon the Klipsch T5 II lineup that we’ve previously reviewed, its latest addition to that collection carries over many of the same features while adding some entirely new ones. Right off the bat, you’ll notice that active noise cancellation, which is right in the name of the new earbuds, is one of its flagship features. Marking the first time Klipsch has added the feature to its true wireless lineup, the notable inclusions just continue to flow from there on the T5 II ANC.

Clocking in with 7 hours of playback on a single charge or up to 28 with the charging case, you’ll be able to take advantage of both USB-C and Qi charging. Everything is then packed into a stainless steel charging case that comes in one of three different styles. But does all of that add up to a compelling package that’s worth the pricy $299 going rate? Let’s get a closer look at the performance.

A premium build leads the way

Arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds is the charging case, which manages to stand out from pretty much every other competitor on the market. Quite fitting for the brand’s overall legacy of delivering more premium audio accessories, the stainless steel exterior makes the kind of first impression you’d expect.

The case itself has a nice weight to it that combos with a sturdy hinge to deliver one of the more high-end chargers out there for a pair of true wireless buds. Not to mention, the package makes quite the satisfying click when opening and closing the case!

Though the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds are far from flawless in this capacity, as the case has already begun showing notable signs of wear from just over a week of use. Think back to the now old-school iPod designs, and you’ll have a pretty good idea of what to expect. While that’s far from a deal-breaker for me, as I kind of dig the added character, it’s worth noting given the more premium status commanded by the earbuds.

The case is also on the larger side compared to AirPods Pro, but if you’re seriously considering these over Apple’s flagship releases, odds are the flashier design will be more important than the most streamlined.

An eye-catching design meets music to my ears

Carrying over the solid first impression from the charging case, the sound quality on the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds is also quite notable. To my ears, the higher audio fidelity is apparent right off the bat. There’s a wider soundstage than you’ll find on other true wireless sets on the market, which also doesn’t distort at higher volume levels live I’ve come to expect from even the AirPods line.

Though out of the box, I did have to tweak the EQ settings to find a balance that was a bit more to my liking. That being said, mixing through the presets in the companion app was as effortless as you’ll find and took the experience up another notch.

Where the expectations came to a bit of a halt was on the active noise cancellation front. I wasn’t exactly anticipating these to have best-in-class audio isolation, but what the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds do deliver can only be described as average, especially for the cash you’re paying. Don’t get me wrong, it’s solid and does the trick for blocking out distracting sounds and the like, though the difference between AirPods Pro is just as notable as the gap between the two price tags ($249 and $299, respectively).

On the same note, the transparency mode that helps pass through audio from the outside world delivered much of the same experience. Which is to say, you can still tell that you’re wearing a pair of earbuds, unlike Apple’s implementation with does a pretty fantastic job at delivering the illusion of not wearing headphones at all.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All in all, Klipsch has managed to deliver a pretty compelling pair of earbuds with its new T5 II ANC. The introduction of active noise cancellation might not be industry-disrupting, but it’s certainly a nice addition to complement the otherwise svelte package.

Sure, $299 is a pretty steep price tag in comparison to the rest of the market, but the folks at Klipsch are positioning its latest like all of the brand’s other gear. Just like the Cinema 1200 Soundbar we recently reviewed, there are certainly models that can undercut its price or deliver a better implementation on specific features, but the all-around package is hard to beat. And I must be getting Déjà vu, as I’m walking away with much of the same experience this time around as the last Klipsch review.

The Klipsch T5 II ANC might not appeal to everyone, but those who are in the market for a pair of earbuds that are as stylish in the looks department as they are high-fidelity on the audio side of things will have a lot to like. Those are the two areas where the new releases really shine, with the added inclusions of ANC and the like just sweetening the pot.

Buy the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds at World Wide Stereo and direct from Klipsch

