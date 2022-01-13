New CLCKR MagSafe accessory offers a full-handed grip around your iPhone 12 or 13

The new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory is now available to order. Officially known as the CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip, it magnetically attaches to iPhone 12 and 13 devices to offer up a unique full-hand grip around Apple’s latest handsets. It also, as the name suggests, doubles as a kickstand of sorts and now joins the rest of the brand’s available iPhone accessory lineup. Head below for a closer look at the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory.

New CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory and stand

We have seen our fair share of back-mounted iPhone grips – the MagSafe PopSockets, the Spigen Ring, and Anker’s MagGo Ring Grip all come to mind – but not a ton of them them offer up a full-handed solution like the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory.

The CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip affixes to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 via its 3500G magnet and pops up to effectively offer up a full four-fingered grip around your device. Along with “antimicrobial protection,” it will apparently work through, presumably, the thinnest iPhone cases so you can get a handful of iPhone when needed, slide the handle back down when you don’t, and pop it right off for MagSafe charging in between uses.

The device also doubles as a kickstand that supports both portrait and landscape orientations:

To use simply pop open the CLCKR strap and click it into place transforming it into a stand which can be used in both portrait and landscape modes, perfect for FaceTiming or watching your favourite shows.

Now available in black and a sort of two-tone blue treatment, the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory is listed at $29.99 directly from the CLCKR website. Shipping is free in orders over $25, so there won’t be any additional fees here, and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s not the first of its kind per se, but the full four-fingered grip is interesting here. Not something I would personally want on my device at all times, but I can certainly see and know some folks that would very much appreciate this kind of thing – you know, the ones that basically can’t own an iPhone unless there’s a PopSocket-like fixture along the back and would probably drop it every two days if there wasn’t.

