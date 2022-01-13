New CLCKR MagSafe accessory offers a full-handed grip around your iPhone 12 or 13

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsCLCKR
CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory hero

The new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory is now available to order. Officially known as the CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip, it magnetically attaches to iPhone 12 and 13 devices to offer up a unique full-hand grip around Apple’s latest handsets. It also, as the name suggests, doubles as a kickstand of sorts and now joins the rest of the brand’s available iPhone accessory lineup. Head below for a closer look at the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory. 

New CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory and stand

We have seen our fair share of back-mounted iPhone grips – the MagSafe PopSockets, the Spigen Ring, and Anker’s MagGo Ring Grip all come to mind – but not a ton of them them offer up a full-handed solution like the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory. 

The CLCKR MagSafe Stand & Grip affixes to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 via its 3500G magnet and pops up to effectively offer up a full four-fingered grip around your device. Along with “antimicrobial protection,” it will apparently work through, presumably, the thinnest iPhone cases so you can get a handful of iPhone when needed, slide the handle back down when you don’t, and pop it right off for MagSafe charging in between uses. 

The device also doubles as a kickstand that supports both portrait and landscape orientations:

To use simply pop open the CLCKR strap and click it into place transforming it into a stand which can be used in both portrait and landscape modes, perfect for FaceTiming or watching your favourite shows. 

Now available in black and a sort of two-tone blue treatment, the new CLCKR MagSafe grip accessory is listed at $29.99 directly from the CLCKR website. Shipping is free in orders over $25, so there won’t be any additional fees here, and it comes with a 12-month warranty. 

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s not the first of its kind per se, but the full four-fingered grip is interesting here. Not something I would personally want on my device at all times, but I can certainly see and know some folks that would very much appreciate this kind of thing – you know, the ones that basically can’t own an iPhone unless there’s a PopSocket-like fixture along the back and would probably drop it every two days if there wasn’t.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
CLCKR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s new 3-in-1 charging station provides a ho...
Tested: Spigen’s new OneTap Ring brings MagSafe t...
Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees rare...
Tested: Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount justifies...
Smartphone Accessories: AT&T 10W Wireless Charging...
Tested: Anker’s new MagGo 2-in-1 Charger sports a...
Exclusive Oakywood promo code knocks 15% off its wooden...
Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, KReader P...
Load more...
Show More Comments