Anker debuts new MagGo MagSafe accessory collection for iPhone 13

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of iPhone 13 accessories with a new collection of MagSafe gear. Entering under the new MagGo umbrella, the Anker lineup arrives with six different ways to top off one of Apple’s latest smartphones, both at-home and on-the-go.

Just last week we saw Anker refresh one of its popular MagSafe stands with an Apple Watch dock, but now the brand has something a bit more ambitious for its latest launch. Across its new MagGo lineup, Anker has six different accessories to complement your iPhone 13 at the desk, in the car, or while out and about.

The most exciting of these new debuts in my opinion falls to the Anker MagGo Battery Stand, which arrives as the next iteration of the brand’s popular MagSafe power bank that’s already on the market. This new iteration arrives with much of the same magnetic wireless charging specs at 7.5W as well as the same 5,000mAh capacity. Where it mixes things up is the actual design, delivering a foldout stand that can prop up your iPhone 13 while charging.

Available in one of five colors including Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple, and Buds Green, the new Anker MagGo Battery Stand enters with a $59.99 price tag. It is now available from Anker, as well as the brand official Amazon storefront.

Leaning into the stand form factor even more, Anker’s MagGo lineup is also entering with a new convertable MagSafe mount that doubles as a battery pack. The new Anker MagGo Detachable Charger arrives with a 2-in-1 design that allows you to refuel your iPhone at the desk or nightstand with MagSafe, while also having the option to remove the built-in power bank for topping off on-the-go. Spec wise, it has the same features as the MagGo Battery Stand.

Arriving in the same five colors as the rest of the lineup, this MagGo accessory clocks in at the $119.99 price point and will be available for purchase later this year in December.

For charging exclusively at home, Anker also has one of its most versatile offerings yet joining the MagGo lineup with its MagSafe Charging Station. The spherical design houses a standard 7.5W magnetic pad on once side, with a series of additional ports on the other. Ranging from a pair of USB-C ports to two USB-A and three AC outlets, this provides your setup with a streamlined way to power all of the gear at the workstation.

All of that charging prowess will cost you $99.99 direct from Anker. Also available at Amazon. You can now buy the Anker MagGo Charging Station in one of three colors, including Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, and Dolomite White.

As for a more streamlined way for refueling at home, Anker also has a unqiue soda-can-sized charger entering within the MagGo lineup, too. The 2-in-1 Anker MagGo Charger arrives with a main 7.5W magnetic pad that can be flipped up to reveal a secondary 5W pad below for topping off an iPhone and AirPods at the same time. You’ll find four different color options available at the $79.99 price tag direct from Anker and at Amazon.

To round out the Anker MagGo lineup, there are two additional accessories including its latest car charging mount and a ring grip. Both of these are now available as well, and enter with $69.99 and $15.99 price tags, respectively.

