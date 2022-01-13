OtterBox takes 20% off MagSafe mounts, wallets, folio cases, more when you buy two

OtterBox is now taking 20% off its entire collection of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 13 and 12 handsets when you buy two. Just add any two of the items from this landing page to your cart, where 20% off the entire order will automatically apply. Ranging from leather folio cases and wallets to MagSafe mounts for the car, gaming setup, and your everyday carry, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date overall across OtterBox’s popular collection of iPhone accessories. All of our top picks out outlined down below.

Our top pick though has to be the new OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip at $29.96. Down from $40, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside one of the very first discounts. OtterBox’s Mobile Gaming Clip pairs your iPhone 12 or 13 with one of Microsoft’s latest Xbox controllers for a more ergonomic gaming experience. Whether you’re looking to dive into Apple Arcade games or titles like Among Us and Genshin Impact, the adapter keeps your handset propped above the gamepad with an adjustable arm and MagSafe mount. Dive into our hands-on review of the collection for a better idea of what to expect.

And then just remember that in order to lock in the savings you’re going to need to add two of the following accessories to your cart.

OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip features:

Game anywhere with the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, featuring one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort. This Xbox phone clip is designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology and to ensure zero interference with your Xbox controller functions.

