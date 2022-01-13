Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 return to all-time low of $100 following 33% discount

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in a variety of styles for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members, or a $6 delivery fee. Saving you 33% from the typical $150 price tag, today’s offer is matching the all-time low last set back in November. For comparison, these are currently sitting at $130 via Amazon right now, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

When it comes to third-party offerings that aren’t from Samsung, or even the likes of Apple and Google for that matter, have a look at our recent feature. With a year’s worth of true wireless earbud reviews under our belt, we combed through options from every category and price point to highlight our favorites. Including the latest from Anker, Marshall, and more, you can get the full rundown right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

