Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower sees first discount to $398

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 18-inch 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $398 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the first notable discount overall at $51 off while marking a new all-time low. If winter weather has you thinking its finally time to ditch gas and oil in your snow removal regimen, this cordless offering from Snow Joe leverages an all-electric design to make that happen. It features an 18-inch deck and comes powered by a pair of 5Ah batteries to drive the 1200W motor for throwing snow up to 20 feet in any direction. Head below for more.

If a less powerful solution will do the trick for your space, you can score the same 18-inch 48V Snow Joe offering with 4Ah batteries at $318. This model packs nearly all of the same features as noted above, just with a more limited 40-minute runtime. Though if you think that would be more than enough to handle the driveway or patio, the added savings are definitely worth keeping in mind.

If you’re already thinking about how to greenify your lawn care routine come spring, we’ve got you covered with some off-season savings on popular Greenworks outdoor electric tools. Taking a similar green approach and cutting gas and oil from your arsenal, there’s a series of electric mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, and other gear up for sale starting at $123.

Snow Joe 18-inch 48V Electric Snow Blower features:

When it comes to snow, go with Joe. Meet the latest revolution in cordless snow-clearing technology: 24V-X2-SB18-XR ion+ 48V 18″ Cordless snow Blower from Snow Joe. Powered by Snow Joe exclusive ion+ 24V lithium-ion battery system, the two included 5-Ah batteries provide up to 50 Min of rechargeable runtime, with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air.

