Score off-season savings on Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, more from $123

Amazon is currently offering a series of off-season Greenworks outdoor electric tool discounts headlined by the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $453.61 shipped. Dropping in price for the first time in several months, you’re looking at $97 in savings from its usual $550 price tag as well as the best price since back in May of 2021. As one of the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more from $127.

Other notable offseason Greenworks deals:

Elsewhere in the world of environmentally-conscious markdowns (aka our Green Deals guide), we’re tracking a notable series of discounts on Jackery’s popular acccessories. Including both its Explorer 240 portable power station and a companion solar panel, pricing starts at $153.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery. Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique. Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily.

